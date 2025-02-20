Massachusetts 3 Oldest Bars Are Just About as Old as America

With the rich history that Massachusetts has, it happens to be home to some of the oldest towns and cities in the country. Therefore, it would only make sense that it's also home to some of the oldest establishments in our country's history, too, right? For example, some of the oldest bars in America are right here in the Bay State. As it turns out, Massachusetts is home to three of the absolute oldest bars in America! In fact, each of those three establishments are just about as old as America.

Last July 4th, America celebrated its 248th birthday. It's crazy to think that Massachusetts could be home to some bars that are roughly about that same age, but that is the reality for these three establishments.

The popular lifestyle publication '24/7 Tempo' recently released their list of the oldest bars in America. Not only were these spots founded in the same century as when America became a country, but one of these spots is actually older than the country.

What Three Massachusetts Bars Are Just About as Old as America?

First, let's start off with a trip to Boston...

Bell In Hand (founded in 1795) - Boston, MA

The spot is not only the oldest tavern in Boston, but also has quite the unique design. Here's what '24/7 Tempo' had to say about the establishment:

Going strong near Boston’s historic Faneuil Hall since it was opened by the former town crier after he retired (hence the name), Bell in Hand Tavern first attracted printers, politicians, and sailors, and today it’s a beloved hangout for locals and tourists alike. It oozes Colonial-era charm, and is a great place for a beer and bar food in the heart of historic Boston.

From there, if you make your way just to the north, in the neighborhood of Charlestown, you will find another one of the more elderly bars in the state.

Warren Tavern (founded in 1780) - Charlestown, MA

The unique history behind Warren Tavern is really incredible. Here's what '24/7 Tempo' says about the joint:

This legendary tavern located just outside Boston famously counted George Washington and Paul Revere as regulars. One of the first buildings constructed after Charlestown was sacked by the British, the tavern hasn’t changed much since then, and remains a favorite among locals for its Colonial ambiance, cold beer, and burgers.

Then if we head to the western side of the state, in Berkshire County is where you will find the oldest spot in Massachusetts, which happens to be a few decades older than America.

New Boston Inn (founded in 1737) - Sandisfield, MA

This particular spot is not only a historic spot, but is also rumored to be haunted. That just makes it all the more intriguing. Here is what '24/7 Tempo' had to say about it:

Founded as a stagecoach stop, the New Boston is Berkshire County’s oldest inn. The original barroom is a pub to this day, and there’s also an inn with a full restaurant, a “Gentleman’s Parlor,” and seven guest rooms.

And there you have it! Three of Massachusetts oldest bars that are just about as old as America, itself (roughly). The Bay State's history runs deep and definitely makes any one of these joints an attraction that's well worth making a road trip to!

