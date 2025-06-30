Massachusetts Has 5 Of The Most Awesome Summer Jobs In The USA!

Here's a question, Massachusetts friends and neighbors: Did you ever have a COOL summer job when you were younger? Or do you have a cool summer job right now? My recollection of summer jobs in my youth was that they were definitely uncool.

One summer I delivered newspapers. Nothing wrong with that, just not very cool. Another summer I worked as a gopher at a construction site. Again, perfectly fine job just not what I'd consider to be cool.

According to a recent survey of people on the younger side of things (ages 18-25), Massachusetts has FIVE of the coolest summer dream jobs in the country! So if you don't have your summer gig lined up yet, hang on.

The all-in-one platform for career guidance and success, Career.io, recently published the results of a survey that looked at the coolest temporary jobs of summer 2025. And, get this, out of the top 175 coolest gigs, Massachusetts has 5 of them!

But before we look more deeply at the Commonwealth, here are the Top 5 most coveted summer jobs across the country overall, according to the results of Career.io's survey:

Food Sampler at Cheese Louise - Maine Adventure Services Guide at Gateway Canyons Resort & Spa - Colorado Souvenir Sales Associate at SeaSide Images - Maine White Water Raft Guide at River & Trail Outfitters - West Virginia Adventure Trip Leader at YMCA of Greenville - South Carolina

Now, here are the 5 dream jobs for the summer in Massachusetts and where they landed in the survey rankings:

(#58) Horticultural Caretaker at Thriving Gardens LLC - Greenfield

(#70) Zip Line Guide at Catamount Ski Resort LLC - straddling the border of South Egremont, MA and Hillsdale, NY

(#86) Summer Bike Camp Instructor at PedalHeads Bike Camps USA Inc - Boston

(#87) Adventure Camp Trip Lead at Hale Adventure Camp - Westwood

(#133) Aerial Adventure Park Guide at Berkshire East Ski Resort - Charlemont

There you have it! The 5 COOLEST gigs in the Bay State for summer 2025. Take a look at the full list by visiting Career.io's website here.

