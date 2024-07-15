Massachusetts’ 5 Fave Menu Items At This Iconic Eatery
How many of you fine Massachusetts folks reading these words right now are secret McDonald's junkies? Seriously. Almost nobody I know admits to eating fast food, but there's a reason McDonald's is the largest and most popular fast-food chain.
Plenty of people LOVE McDonald's. And you know what? I'm one of those people. Now, I freely admit that as I get older I do try to limit the number of visits I make there every week, but I still love Mickey Dee's.
As a matter of fact, one of my favorite food items OF ALL TIME was a McDonald's menu item. I say "was" because McDonald's discontinued it over 30 years ago. I'm talking about the McDLT. Oh, how I miss you, McDLT....But I digress...
The reason I'm even bringing all of this up is because, recently, the team at BetMassachusetts.com took it upon themselves to find out the 5 most popular McDonald's menu items in the Commonwealth.
BetMassachusetts.com looked at the most popular "McDonald's" search results over a 12-month-span to come up with the results. I think the big surprise for me was that the McDLT was nowhere to be found LOL.
I think the big surprise for the rest of you will be the fact that almost no one will be surprised by the #1 most popular menu item. Alright. Let's get to it. Is everybody ready? According to BetMassachusetts:
THE 5 MOST POPULAR MCDONALD'S MENU ITEMS IN MASSACHUSETTS:
#5. HAPPY MEAL
The 5th most popular McDonald's menu item for Massachusetts residents originally debuted back in 1979, believe it or not. I thought the Happy Meal came out sometime in the mid-1980s. Anyway, I certainly had my share of them when I was younger.
#4. BIG MAC
How many of you remember the song that defined the Big Mac? "Two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun." As a kid, I was always amazed that my Dad could hold a Big Mac in one hand. I'll never forget the day that I was able to do it. Dad was so proud of me.
#3. CHICKEN MCNUGGETS
Do you wanna feel old? Chicken McNuggets recently celebrated its 40th ANNIVERSARY! It's true. McNuggets were available in select markets in 1981, but became available worldwide in 1983--41 years ago!!
#2. HAMBURGERS
Yes, believe it or not, the 2nd most popular McDonald's menu item in Massachusetts is the good old, trusty McDonald's hamburger. An undeniable classic.
AND THE #1 MOST POPULAR MCDONALD'S MENU ITEM IS...
#1. FRENCH FRIES
I'm sure this was not a surprise to anyone reading this. I mean, really, could it have been anything else? The McDonald's French Fry. Truly a work of art. For more info, check out BetMassachusetts' website here.
