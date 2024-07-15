Massachusetts’ 5 Fave Menu Items At This Iconic Eatery

How many of you fine Massachusetts folks reading these words right now are secret McDonald's junkies? Seriously. Almost nobody I know admits to eating fast food, but there's a reason McDonald's is the largest and most popular fast-food chain.

Plenty of people LOVE McDonald's. And you know what? I'm one of those people. Now, I freely admit that as I get older I do try to limit the number of visits I make there every week, but I still love Mickey Dee's.

As a matter of fact, one of my favorite food items OF ALL TIME was a McDonald's menu item. I say "was" because McDonald's discontinued it over 30 years ago. I'm talking about the McDLT. Oh, how I miss you, McDLT....But I digress...

The reason I'm even bringing all of this up is because, recently, the team at BetMassachusetts.com took it upon themselves to find out the 5 most popular McDonald's menu items in the Commonwealth.

BetMassachusetts.com looked at the most popular "McDonald's" search results over a 12-month-span to come up with the results. I think the big surprise for me was that the McDLT was nowhere to be found LOL.

I think the big surprise for the rest of you will be the fact that almost no one will be surprised by the #1 most popular menu item. Alright. Let's get to it. Is everybody ready? According to BetMassachusetts:

THE 5 MOST POPULAR MCDONALD'S MENU ITEMS IN MASSACHUSETTS:

Happy Meals Getty Images loading...

#5. HAPPY MEAL

The 5th most popular McDonald's menu item for Massachusetts residents originally debuted back in 1979, believe it or not. I thought the Happy Meal came out sometime in the mid-1980s. Anyway, I certainly had my share of them when I was younger.

Big Mac Getty Images loading...

#4. BIG MAC

How many of you remember the song that defined the Big Mac? "Two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun." As a kid, I was always amazed that my Dad could hold a Big Mac in one hand. I'll never forget the day that I was able to do it. Dad was so proud of me.

McNuggets Getty Images loading...

#3. CHICKEN MCNUGGETS

Do you wanna feel old? Chicken McNuggets recently celebrated its 40th ANNIVERSARY! It's true. McNuggets were available in select markets in 1981, but became available worldwide in 1983--41 years ago!!

McDonald's Hamburgers Getty Images for McDonald's loading...

#2. HAMBURGERS

Yes, believe it or not, the 2nd most popular McDonald's menu item in Massachusetts is the good old, trusty McDonald's hamburger. An undeniable classic.

AND THE #1 MOST POPULAR MCDONALD'S MENU ITEM IS...

French Fries Getty Images loading...

#1. FRENCH FRIES

I'm sure this was not a surprise to anyone reading this. I mean, really, could it have been anything else? The McDonald's French Fry. Truly a work of art. For more info, check out BetMassachusetts' website here.

Speaking of McDonald's (and the McDLT), KEEP READING:

LOOK: 15 Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate , a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C. Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood

KEEP READING: Check out these totally awesome '80s toys Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood