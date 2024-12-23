Massachusetts’ Absolute 5 Favorite Christmas Songs

Here's a question for my fellow Massachusetts friends and neighbors: Do you have a favorite Christmas song? It's an appropriate question for this time of year. Some may answer, "None. I HATE Christmas music!"

That's a fair response. I happen to love Christmas music. This time of year, anyway. Immediately after Thanksgiving is too soon for me. Let me also add that there are some Christmas songs that make me CRINGE. For instance, "The Christmas Shoes." SHUDDER.

Some people prefer the standards (you know, the oldies.) Nat King Cole's "The Christmas Song." The Drifter's "White Christmas." Jose Feliciano's "Feliz Navidad." Andy Williams' "Happy Holiday/The Holiday Season."

Then there are those who prefer some of the more modern songs such as Wham's "Last Christmas", Mariah's "All I Want For Christmas Is You", or even (heaven help me) Elmo & Patsy's "Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer."

Recently, BetMassachusetts.com did some research to find out exactly which Christmas tunes were the most popular in Massachusetts. The results were pretty interesting, to say the least.

For instance, out of the top 5 favorite Christmas songs in Massachusetts, NOT ONE of them could be considered "modern". The "newest" song in the top 5 is from 1958! Yeah, I couldn't believe it, either.

BetMassachusetts used Google Trends to find out the search interest scores for iconic Christmas songs to come up with the list. I wonder if any of the following is YOUR favorite Christmas song?

The Top 5 Christmas Songs in Massachusetts, according to BetMassachusetts:

1. Jingle Bell Rock, Bobby Helms

Believe it or not, Bobby Helms' 1957 Christmas classic just barely beat the song coming in at #2 on the list and though there have been plenty of more modern versions (such as one by Hall & Oates), it's the original that beat all challengers. This song scored 15 search interest points.

2.White Christmas, Bing Crosby

Yes, Der Bingle's original version of "White Christmas" from 1942 is STILL the best-selling single OF ALL TIME with over 50 million copies sold across the globe! This song scored 13 search interest points.

3. Silent Night, Bing Crosby

Let me clarify that BetMassachusetts does not actually specify which artists' version came in at #3, so I just included Bing's version because it's another one of the best-selling singles of all time. Search interest points for this one? 12.

4. Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree, Brenda Lee

Here it is, the most modern song in the top 5, 1958's Christmas classic "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree", from Brenda Lee. For some reason, I thought this one would've been higher up on the list. Only 9 search interest points. Finally, at #5...

5. Santa Baby, Eartha Kitt

Again, even though this song has been covered numerous times (most notably by Madonna), Eartha Kitt's 1953 original with Henri René and His Orchestra is apparently the most popular version here in the Bay State scoring 8 search interest points.

Where's "I Believe In Father Christmas", by Greg Lake???? Or, for that matter, "2000 Miles" by the Pretenders? Oh well, there could only be 5....Please check out the original article by visiting BetMassachusetts' website here.

