Perhaps one of the most universal foods in existence is a sandwich. A sandwich can be included in practically any meal and it's always great have a nearby local sandwich joint or two, especially here in Massachusetts. While there is a crazy amount of different varieties of delis making amazing sandwiches throughout the Bay State, there happens to be one in particular that has been awarded the title of 'The Best Deli in the State'.

The popular lifestyle publication '24/7 Tempo' released a list of The Best Deli in Every State. They compiled reviews and ratings of several different food publications throughout each state, as well as within each region of the country to help find the best deli in each state.

What and Where is the Best Deli in Massachusetts?

For the best deli in Massachusetts, you will have to head east to Boston. There you will find a family-run sandwich shop, known as Sam LaGrassa's, which has taken the title as the best deli in the state.

You may have noticed they were already known as the greatest spot to grab a sandwich in Greater Boston, but now, they're also known as the best deli in Massachusetts. Here's what '24/7 Tempo' had to say about Sam LaGrassa's in Boston being the best deli in Massachusetts:

A sandwich shop like few others, Sam LaGrassa’s has been a Boston must-visit since it first opened its doors in 1968. LaGrassa still runs the shop to this day, and he hasn’t compromised on quality one bit: breads are baked by local bakers to exacting specifications, meats are prepared in-house fresh daily, and all sauces and dressings are made from scratch. For a taste of what put them on the map, try anything with the house-made Rumanian pastrami (especially the Reuben), a Cuban made with herb-crusted roast pork and honey-glazed ham, a classic tuna melt, or the Loco Chicken (with a pan-fried chicken cutlet, pastrami, jack cheese, bacon, Bermuda onion, chipotle mayo, barbecue sauce, and hot cherry peppers on a round roll).

If you like sandwiches, you probably are already craving one from this spot.

Now that we're in the midst of the Summer months, perhaps it's time to make a trip out east to experience the best deli in Massachusetts? From the looks of it, and the reviews, it seems like it might be well worth it!

