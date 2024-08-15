This Massachusetts Amusement Park Ride Caused Big Barfing Incidents

One summer outing I loved as a kid was going to amusement parks and carnivals. Whether it was checking out the Dalton Carnival or going to the then Riverside Park in Agawam (now Six Flags New England), I enjoyed rollercoasters, ferris wheels, haunted houses, arcade games, and more.

Get our free mobile app

Speaking of Riverside Park, one ride that I wasn't keen on going on but suffered through each time was The Rotor. You may remember this stomach-upsetting ride. It was a big cylinder machine that people would spin in. Think of if humans could fit into a top-loader washing machine. Much like clothes during a wash cycle, humans would get stuck to the wall during the ride and the floor would drop out from underneath them.

I remember not loving this ride as my stomach would definitely start swirling though I never vomited. However, I did experience a few times on The Rotor, other people throwing up. In one case I saw a guy across from me vomiting and another time the person was a couple of people away from me. It wasn't pleasant. If you need a refresher on what The Rotor was like, included below is a YouTube video of the amusement park ride. The video was taken at Luna Park.

I don't know what possessed me to go on The Rotor repeatedly. I think it's because I was a kid and my friends and brother always wanted to go on the ride. I'm not sure if The Rotor still exists at amusement parks but these days you couldn't get me on that ride. No way. Not gonna happen. Who am I fooling? I would probably go on it and instantly have regrets. What were your Rotor experiences like?

LOOK: Oldest Disneyland Rides From 1955 to Today Stacker , set out to compile a definitive list of every Disneyland attraction you can enjoy today and ranked them by their age. Using real-time data from Touring Plans , Disney archives, and historical news releases and reviews, our list starts with exciting recent park additions and stretches back to the oldest opening-day classics. This list focuses on the original Disneyland Park, so you will not see any rides from its neighboring California Adventure located just across the promenade. Read on to discover the oldest Disneyland rides you can still ride today. Gallery Credit: Angela Brown

LOOK: Must-do activities at every national park St﻿acker lists the must-do activities at every national park ranked by the annual number of visitors. Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood