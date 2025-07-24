Mega Popular Massachusetts Amusement Park Offering Unlimited Access!

I have great news to pass along to you, fellow Massachusetts residents! You know how, every once in a while, you hear about something so awesome you say to yourself, "That's too good to be true!"

Well, this deal sounds like one of those. Except...it happens to be TRUE! 100%. Allow me to explain. According to WWLP/22 News Springfield, a very popular Massachusetts amusement park has just announced an unbelievable offer.

You may want to sit down for this (especially if you have kids). WWLP reports that Six Flags New England has just announced an amazing offer for anyone who purchases a 2026 season pass.

From WWLP/22 News:

Six Flags New England states that to celebrate the first anniversary of the merger between Six Flags and Cedar Fair, the 2026 season pass will have unlimited access to over 40 Six Flags Entertainment Corporation parks for the remainder of 2025 and all of 2026.

Let that sink into your brain for a moment. Unlimited access to over 40 Six Flags parks! BTW, we're not just talking Six Flags locations across the country, we're also talking about parks in Canada and Mexico.

Talk about a sweet deal! According to the Six Flags website, ALL of the 2026 Six Flags New England Gold and Prestige Passes purchased from July 29 through September 1 (or renewed) will include this totally awesome benefit.

It's all part of the "MVP Sale". In this case, MVP stands for Most Valuable Pass. Just some of the perks included with the sale are the lowest prices of the year, free parking, and, depending on which level you buy, either 1 or 2 bring-a-friend-for-free passes.

Those bring-a-friend-for-free passes, by the way, are good for the YEAR. And that's just a few of the benefits included. Seriously. There's a TON more that's included, and, before you even ask, yes, Fright Fest is included as well.

There are other season pass options available, too. Head to WWLP's website for the rest of the story. Or, better yet, head directly to Six Flags' website and grab your season passes ASAP.

Did I mention this was a limited-time deal? Don't wait too long. The anniversary offer launches next week, and you must purchase by Sept. 1 to take part in the great deal. Prices will increase on Sept. 2.

