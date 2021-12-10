Massachusetts Attorney General Sues Aspen Dental

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey filed a lawsuit on Thursday against Aspen Dental Management, Inc. The lawsuit alleges that Aspen Dental, through deceptive advertising, cheated thousands of Bay State residents.

Mass.gov reports that Aspen Dental, which has numerous locations across Massachusetts including Pittsfield, West Springfield, and Hadley, is being sued over allegations that the dental chain cheated thousands of customers through several bait-and-switch advertising campaigns that put patients into debt.

Filed on Thursday in Suffolk Superior Court, the complaint says that Aspen Dental violated the state Consumer Protection Law. Also, the suit alleges that Aspen Dental never made good on assurances it made to the Attorney General's Office back in 2014 over a similar incident.

According to Healey's suit, Aspen Dental charged customers, including those seeking emergency care, for services it advertised as free, without disclosing limitations to that policy.

In a media statement, Attorney General Healey had this to say regarding the lawsuit:

Aspen Dental took advantage of vulnerable consumers in need of dental care and used misleading advertising to lure them into their offices under false pretenses. We’re suing this company for violating both state law and its earlier promises not to engage in precisely these illegal practices, and we’re seeking restitution for patients harmed by this misconduct.

Also, according to the AG's office, back in 2014 Aspen Dental specifically agreed not to advertise free services without disclosing all limitations. In fact, the suit claims, it appears that Aspen Delta actually doubled down on its misleading tactics.

For more on the story, or to check out the complaint in full, visit Mass.gov's website here.

