This Massachusetts Attraction Has the Most Hashtags in the Entire State

There's no doubt that Massachusetts is filled with fun and historical attractions, and that's a big reason people come to visit the Baystate. Must-see sights in Massachusetts include the Red Lion in Stockbridge, the Freedom Trail in Boston, the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, the many beaches of Cape Cod, and Salem's Historic Houses just to name a few. These days tourists not only visit these locations but thanks to social media, they can share numerous photos with the rest of the digital community.

Get our free mobile app

The website FloridaPanhandle.com recently researched the most Instagrammable attractions in each state and the world. The site analyzed hundreds of hashtags and attractions of every single U.S. state, along with global data of the most hashtagged, liked, and followed attractions. The site stuck to attractions only instead of entire cities. According to the website's findings Orlando, FL is home to the most hashtagged attraction in America. Walt Disney World reigns at over 10,150,394 hashtags… and counting (#waltdisneyworld).

What is the Most Hashtagged Attraction in Massachusetts?

This probably won't come as a big surprise to you but the most hashtagged attraction in Massachusetts is Fenway Park in Boston which of course is home to the Boston Red Sox. Fenway Park has over 517,000 hashtags and that number continues to climb. This didn't really come as a surprise to me as Red Sox fans are exceptionally loyal not to mention that Fenway Park has so much history behind it. Fenway Park's current seating capacity is 38,805 and even though throughout the 1990s there were talks of building a new ballpark for the Red Sox, the current team and owners are committed to keeping the team at Fenway Park.

LOOK: Oldest Disneyland Rides From 1955 to Today Stacker , set out to compile a definitive list of every Disneyland attraction you can enjoy today and ranked them by their age. Using real-time data from Touring Plans , Disney archives, and historical news releases and reviews, our list starts with exciting recent park additions and stretches back to the oldest opening-day classics. This list focuses on the original Disneyland Park, so you will not see any rides from its neighboring California Adventure located just across the promenade. Read on to discover the oldest Disneyland rides you can still ride today.

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites.