Massachusetts’ Average Gas Price is Quite Different from a Year Ago

Berkshire County residents are certainly feeling the pain at the pump. When you combine the hardships that the pandemic has caused including unemployment, food insecurities, increased food prices, and housing insecurities, expensive gas just makes people's lives that much more difficult.

I remember when we were a couple of months into the pandemic, I had points on my Stop and Shop card so I bought gas at the Dan Fox Drive location in Pittsfield. I filled my entire tank for less than $3.00. It was amazing. I have to say that was one of the very few things during the pandemic that was a plus. Now, it's a completely different story. A struggle if you will.

According to AAA the average price of regular unleaded gas in Massachusetts is $4.25 per gallon. When you compare that to last year, it's quite frightening. Last year's average was $2.76 per gallon. The current average in Boston is $4.29. Worcester's average price per gallon is $4.26 while Springfield clocks in a little lower at $4.12 per gallon. In Pittsfield, the average price per gallon is $4.22. Why can't Massachusetts have the gas tax suspension?

Now is the time more than ever to build up those gas points whether it be Big Y, Price Chopper, and/or Stop & Shop, Every little bit helps. What's the highest price you've seen so far in Massachusetts and the Berkshires?

