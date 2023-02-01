Transportation Plays a Big Role in the Cost of Living in Massachusetts
It's been written that Massachusetts is a prime state for visiting, touring, raising a family, and attending college. Whether you choose cities like Boston, Newton, Cambridge, or Westfield or the rolling hills and open spaces of the Berkshires like Stockbridge, Great Barrington, Lee, and Lenox, etc., there is something for everyone. It's no wonder that Massachusetts is a top tourist attraction.
As beautiful and attractive as Massachusetts is one aspect of the Bay State is that Massachusetts on average is more expensive that the rest of the country. 24/7 Wall Street reports that goods in services in the state cost 9.7% more than they do on average nationwide. One particular item that you'll need extra money for is transportation costs. Especially in rural areas of Massachusetts, a vehicle is very necessary to get from place to place.
How Much are Transportation Costs in Massachusetts?
Here's what the 24/7 Wall Street article had to say regarding transportation costs in Massachusetts.
In Massachusetts, 77.7% of commuters drive to work, compared to 85.5% of commuters nationwide. On average, the typical motorist in the state drives 9,130 miles a year. Taking into account average fuel economy and the average cost of gas -- regular fuel cost an average of $2.15 a gallon in Massachusetts in mid-2020 -- the average motorist in the state can expect to spend $812 on gas alone in one year.
Of course, the average cost of gas in Massachusetts is even more than it was back in mid-2020 with the average across the state currently at approximately $3.44 per gallon (as of this writing). Similar to what 24/7 Wall Street wrote, Best Places reports that Massachusetts' general overall cost of living is more expensive than the U.S. average which you can check out by going here. One thing is certain if you do a significant amount of commuting in Massachusetts, keep in mind that transportation (among other things) plays a significant role on your wallet when it comes to the cost of living.