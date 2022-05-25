It goes without saying that pets are part of the family. Some pets live just as well as their human counterparts. I know a few people here in Berkshire County who have made their pets a permanent part of their home and/or property as they have had their animals buried in their yard and some have even had their furry friends cremated.

It's no surprise that people would want to keep their pets close to home even after they have passed. After all, they have made a positive impact on many people's lives and without them, those people's lives may have taken another direction that may not have been as joyful. So, we know that many people in the Berkshires and throughout Massachusetts opt to have their pets buried on their property which begs the question...

Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Bury Your Pet in Your Backyard?

While many towns and cities throughout the commonwealth allow backyard pet burial, it's not a hard "yes" or "no" across the State of Massachusetts. According to mass.gov, the decision to legally bury your pet in your backyard is up to the individual town or city. The best way to find out if backyard pet burial is legal in your area is to contact your Board of Health or you can take a look at your town or city's rules by going here.

Another thing to take into consideration is if you are going to live at the property for a while. This may also play a key factor in deciding whether you want to bury your pet on your property. Just some food for thought.

