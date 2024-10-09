Massachusetts Bakery Ranked On Elite List of Best Bakeries in U.S.

There is no shortage of amazing restaurants and eateries throughout the state of Massachusetts. That also include bakeries. The Bay State has several of them on a local level throughout the state that deserve accolades for what they provide in their respective communities. But one bakery in particular has recently received some national recognition. It looks like Massachusetts happens to be home to one of the best bakeries in the U.S.

The food publication 'Love Food' recently released their list of the Best Independent Bakery in Every State and sure enough, one of the spots in there belongs to a popular bakery in Massachusetts.

While there are tons of bakeries across the Bay State that could have been the pick to make this elite list, which bakery in Massachusetts did 'Love Food' select? It turns out that it was none other than Modern Pastry in Boston.

Here's a little of what 'Love Food' had to say about Modern Pastry making their list of the top bakeries in the U.S.:

For sensational fluffy choux buns stuffed with cream, look no further than Modern Pastry in Boston. It’s a family-owned spot customers flock to for traditional Italian sweets such as marzipan fruit, lobster tails (crisp pastry filled with custard cream), ricotta pie, cream puffs, pistachio nougat, and éclairs. But the favorite has got to be the cannoli. Find it at two locations, Medford and North End.

Those two locations are at 257 Hanover Street in North End in Boston, and 20 Salem Street in Medford in Boston.

There seems to be no shortage of amazing desserts at this one of a kind bakery in Boston, at either location. After all, it happens to be listed among the best independent bakeries in the U.S. Enjoy, Massachusetts!

