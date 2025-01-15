Massachusetts Barbecue Joint is Ranked Among Best BBQ in the U.S.

Perhaps you might not think Massachusetts would have the most elite selection of barbecue restaurants and eateries available. Not because they aren't here, and they definitely are, but because you don't necessarily think of barbecue when you think of the Bay State, or any of the New England states for that matter. But sure enough, Massachusetts is home to one of the absolute best barbecue joints throughout the country.

The ever-so-popular food publication 'Love Food' recently released its latest picks for the best barbecue restaurant in each state, and not only that, but they were also ranked. Basically, it's putting each state's best barbecue spot with the rest throughout the U.S. So, what's Massachusetts spot that is ranked among the best in the country?

Where is Massachusetts Best Barbecue Joint?

The spot that was picked as Massachusetts best barbecue spot is no stranger to receiving such accolades, as it has built a reputation for being among the best of the best in recent years. It's in the town of Sturbridge, and it's called B.T.'s Smokehouse.

The traditionally popular local joint has grown quite the reputation for its barbecue in recent years. Here's what 'Love Food' had to say about its pick for having Massachusetts best barbecue in the state:

Growing from a trailer to a shack, B.T.’s Smokehouse is a flourishing Southern-style barbecue joint in tiny, historic Sturbridge. It serves dry-rubbed, 24-hour-smoked meats, which can be served as plates or stuffed into burritos or sandwiches. Standouts are the pulled pork, ribs, brisket, potato salad, mac ’n’ cheese, and collard greens.

There's never a bad time to try out some great barbecue, especially if you happen to be making a road trip that goes through Sturbridge any time soon. Besides, it's ranked among the top barbecue spots in the U.S., so you know it's good!

