Throughout the state of Massachusetts, the number of amazing local eateries and restaurants is pretty astounding. There's a wide variety of local spots available for any type of food option you are looking for. While it feels like we could be starting to hit our stride for Spring, it's that time of the year that more people may be in the mood for barbecue. And one of the most popular foods at any barbecue spot are BBQ Ribs. So, what restaurant has the best BBQ Ribs in Massachusetts?

The popular lifestyle and food publication, 'Cheapism', released its list of the best BBQ ribs in every state. While Massachusetts might not be the first state someone might think of for some amazing barbecue, or BBQ Ribs for that matter, we definitely have a joint in the Bay State that you want to make a trip to and experience what you may have been missing out on. That barbecue joint is Joff's Backyard Grill in Bellingham, MA.

They certainly look pretty amazing! Here's what 'Cheapism' had to say about why Joff's Backyard Grill has the best barbecue ribs in Massachusetts:

The can't-miss item at this local, casual barbecue spot is the Rooted Roasted BBQ Ribs. Big and meaty pork ribs get patted with Joff's dry rub and a root beer blaze. They're slow roasted and then fire grilled and barbecue basted, making the saucy ribs incredibly flavorful. Diners say the sauce is just as good, with a flavor that's decadent enough to enjoy on its own. Get the ribs in a rack or a bucket, but make sure to also try the fresh-cut fries as a side.

Not only does this joint have what you might expect to see on a barbecue restaurant's menu, it also has its own blend of unique burgers, wings, and more that you can view on their menu at the link provided here.

Perhaps it's one more must-try stop for your next Massachusetts road trip. After all, they are known for having the best BBQ Ribs in the state.

