We are right in the midst of Summer in Massachusetts, and everywhere for that matter. While that's the case, it's primetime during the year for cookouts and/or barbecues. But what about the best dine-in spot when you're craving some great barbecue? Or, maybe it's beyond great and it's actually the best barbecue restaurant in Massachusetts. That is what this hidden gem of a restaurant is now being referred to as in the Bay State.

The popular lifestyle and food publication '5 Reasons To Visit' has released its long list of the best BBQ restaurants in every state. They also went as far as calling those spots "absolute must try" BBQ restaurants. So, where is this barbecue must-try spot in Massachusetts?

What Hidden Gem is the Best Barbecue Restaurant in Massachusetts?

In southern Worcester County, just north of the Rhode Island border is where you find this spot. It's located in the town of Blackstone, MA and the name of it seems to describe it perfectly. The best BBQ restaurant in Massachusetts is Goodstuff Smokehouse.

You get the idea why they're calling it an absolute must-try joint. Here's what '5 Reasons To Visit' had to say about the best barbecue restaurant in Massachusetts:

Goodstuff Smokehouse in Blackstone, Massachusetts, has earned its reputation for the best BBQ in the state through a perfect blend of traditional techniques and innovative flavors. Their meats are slow-smoked to perfection, ensuring a tender and flavorful bite every time. The use of high-quality, fresh ingredients sets them apart, while house-made sauces enhance the smoky profiles without overpowering them. Diners rave about the warm, inviting atmosphere that complements the outstanding culinary experience, making Goodstuff a must-visit for BBQ lovers throughout Massachusetts.

It seems like the type of barbecue joint that deserves a visit, especially during the warmer months of the year. Check out their full menu at the link provided here.

So, if you're looking for some great barbecue, nay, the BEST barbecue in Massachusetts, be sure to check out this hidden gem at Goodstuff Smokehouse!

