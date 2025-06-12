These Massachusetts Beaches are Currently Closed

Massachusetts is experiencing nice weather, and the temperatures are warming up. It's a great time to be out on the beach. Whether you're going to take a dip in the water, play some volleyball, or lie on the towel and catch some rays, it's beach time in Massachusetts.

Get our free mobile app

Before you make your trip to the beach, you may want to confirm that your destination is open. Some beaches around Massachusetts are closed for various reasons, including events, high bacteria levels, and more. According to Mass.gov, the following Massachusetts beaches are currently closed.

Hopkinton Reservoir-Upper Beach (DCR) in Ashland is closed due to bacterial exceedance

Ellis Beach and Silver Pond Beach in Athol are closed; the reason is labeled as "other" for both beaches

Tenean (DCR) in Boston is closed due to bacterial exceedance

Waldon Pond - Main (DCR) in Concord is closed; reason labeled as "other"

Hidden Bay, Jones Town Beach (North), Jones Town Beach (South) in Dartmouth are closed; the reason is labeled as a CSO/SSO event for all

Old Maid's Park in Great Barrington is closed due to bacterial exceedance

Nahant Beach (DCR) in Nahant is closed due to bacterial exceedance

Beamans Pond - Campground (DCR) in Templeton is closed due to bacterial exceedance

Shannon Beach @ Upper Mystic (DCR) in Winchester is closed due to bacterial exceedance

If any of the beaches on the list were part of your destination, you may want to make alternate plans for fun on another beach.

LOOK: These are the best lake towns to live in Stacker examined data from personal finance website WalletHub to determine the best lake towns to live in across the U.S. Gallery Credit: Stacker