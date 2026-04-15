Massachusetts Residents Better Keep a Close Eye on Their Backyards, Here’s Why

Massachusetts is enjoying the spring weather. The snow is long in the rearview mirror, and we have been experiencing some mild days. I've noticed in my neighborhood lately that many residents of all ages have been enjoying the April weather. I have been witnessing outdoor activities such as walking, jogging, biking, raking, and more. My daughter and I have been taking advantage of the mild weather by spending some of our weekend time at various playgrounds. She loves them and so do I.

This is also the time of year in Massachusetts when more bear activity is taking place. Bears have emerged from their winter dens, and they are on the hunt for food. Several years ago, I learned the hard way not to leave my garbage containers outside during the overnight hours. It was a complete mess when I woke up the next morning, and it took me about 30 minutes to get it all cleaned up. It made me late for work, and I was so angry at myself.

AwakenedEye AwakenedEye loading... A black bear chews on a ripped apart garbage bag in a residential yard eating the trash it pulls out of it .

Tips for Massachusetts Residents to Keep Bears Away from Their Yards and Homes

If you're a Massachusetts resident who lives in Berkshire County, Worcester County, or northern Middlesex County, take note, as bear sightings are common in those particular areas of the Bay State. If you don't want bears to become a nuisance in your yard, here are a few tips you should practice according to mass.gov.

Remove bird feeders - Bears love bird feeders, and if you keep them out, you'll have a difficult time getting rid of these wild animals. Bring those bird feeders inside; you'll thank yourself in the long run.

Protect chickens, bees, and small livestock - mass.gov notes standard coops or pens will not keep bears out. Use properly installed and maintained electric fencing to safeguard hives, coops, and pens. Keep open, mowed areas on all sides of hives and coops, and do not locate them in abandoned areas or close to brushy, overgrown areas.

Secure trash and other attractants - Don't make the mistake I made. Put your trash out on the morning of trash collection day, not the day before. Keep your trash containers inside (like inside a garage) and always make sure you're outside grills are all cleaned up. Don't leave even the smallest of food scraps outside. If you do, you're asking for trouble.

Even though it's a fun time of year, make sure you're diligent about keeping bears away from your home. If not, it could become a major nightmare. You can find additional tips by going here.

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