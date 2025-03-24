Here’s What a Strange Bent Tree Means in Massachusetts

Massachusetts has endless cultural attractions including theater, music, museums, and antique shops. Plus, you can forget about the state's natural beauty. Massachusetts gives you a great opportunity to get outside and explore everything Mother Nature has to offer.

If you are into hiking, you have many options across Massachusetts including Monument Mountain in Great Barrington, Whitcomb Woods in Dedham, Whitetail Woods in Littleton, and many more. The list of trail possibilities is endless. As a matter of fact, a good resource for hiking opportunities in Massachusetts can be found at Visit New England.

Have You Ever Come Across Bent Trees During Your Hiking Travels in Massachusetts?

If you have ever come across a bent tree when hiking you may think it's a bit strange, perhaps even a freak of nature. Sure, it could be something natural but chances are there's a specific reason for the tree to be bent.

As noted in the video below and on the website Western Mass Hilltown Hikers, bent trees were deliberately shaped by Native Americans many moons ago. The reason behind this is the people would use the bent trees as a sort of navigation system that would guide them through forests and across rivers as well as points of interest including freshwater springs.

The video also notes that having knowledge of all of these trail trees could be the difference between life and death, eating and starving, and crossing rivers correctly and incorrectly. Get more information about bent trees in the video below and by going here.

