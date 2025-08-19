Massachusetts is such a popular destination for vacationers and tourists alike during the Summer. We all know how great it is during Summer, but what about Fall? The great thing about some of the beach towns in the Bay State is that they happen to get better in the Fall. We now know which Massachusetts beach town is the best to visit during that time since it's even better during the Fall.

The popular travel publication 'Conde Nast Traveler' recently picked out the best east coast beach towns that are even better during the Fall. Of course, it's pretty telling just how respected this particular beach town destination is given the fact that its Fall season is said to be even better than its Summer. That being said, this popular beach town destination that is even better during the Fall is Nantucket.

'Conde Nast Traveler' picked out plenty to see and visit during the Fall in Nantucket. Here's what they had to say about why it's one of the best east coast beach towns during the upcoming season:

Nantucketers refer to September and early October as the “locals’ summer.” There are a lot of things to love about the island in the fall—temperatures that sit around the 65-degree mark, and scallop season, to name a few. Take the Sconset Bluff Walk to Sankaty Lighthouse to see the coastal scenery in a different light, surrounded by golden beachgrass. Or, if you’d prefer to get around the island via pedal, the Batacular Bike Race, which coincides with the Nantucket Conservation Foundation’s Fall Festival in late October, is a beautiful loop through the trails of the Middle Moors. A visit to Bartlett’s Farm, the oldest and largest family-owned farm on the island, is a must-visit, home to fields of pumpkins and winter squash.

So, as you prepare for the cooler temperatures and the leaves to start changing colors, now you know what may await you should you take a Fall trip to Nantucket. After all, it's one of the best east coach beach towns that gets even better during the Fall.