One of the most underrated things served at any restaurant or eatery in Massachusetts is a great sandwich. Not only does the Bay State have plenty of spots for some excellent sandwiches, but there's also plenty of quality places to hit up for a great breakfast sandwich. So, if you're going to grab a breakfast sandwich to start your day, wouldn't you want the best one you can get. As it turns out, we now know exactly where you can find the best breakfast sandwich made in all of Massachusetts.

There are lots of times as we're starting our day, we often have to settle for what is convenient. Perhaps a fast food joint that can give you the usual breakfast sandwich to help us get going for the day. But if we're talking the absolute 'best breakfast sandwich' in the state, then no one is going to be settling for any sort of "fast food".

What Massachusetts Eatery Makes the Best Breakfast Sandwich in the State?

'Love Food' recently released its picks for the best breakfast sandwich in every state. It comes to absolutely no one's surprise that a familiar spot in the Bay State is where you can get this particular sandwich. Mike & Patty's, which now has six Massachusetts locations, is where you can find the best breakfast sandwich in the state, and that sandwich is known as Grilled Crack.

You can probably tell from their above posts, but Mike & Patty's social media game is always on point. Here's what 'Love Food' had to say about why the Grilled Crack sandwich is the best breakfast sandwich in Massachusetts:

Loaded with egg and bacon, the seriously indulgent Breakfast Grilled Crack also features a medley of molten cheeses – American, Cheddar, Monterey, and Gruyère – that ooze out between two slices of buttered and grilled sourdough. Vegan diners meanwhile rave about the vegan version of the classic breakfast sandwich with vegan scrambled eggs and vegan Gouda cheese. Mike & Patty’s is a tiny hole-in-the-wall joint with three other locations and a sister shop, the Flourhouse Bakery.

While Mike & Patty's serves up some other great breakfast sandwiches, it's easy to see why this one seems to be the favorite currently. It also seems like one of those must-try sandwiches if you happen to be near one of Mike & Patty's locations on the eastern side of the Bay State.