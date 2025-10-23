Massachusetts is filled with plenty of amazing local restaurants and eateries throughout the state, no matter what type of dish you're craving. While this is always a great problem to have, it can also make it difficult to decide where you're looking to dine with so many great local spots. But if you happen to be in the mood for some excellent Chinese food, we now know of a spot where you can find the best Chinese restaurant in the Bay State.

The popular food publication 'Love Food' has listed their picks for the best Chinese restaurants in every state in the U.S. One eatery in Massachusetts stole that particular title thanks to their unique menu when it comes to Chinese restaurants.

If you happen to make your way to the eastern side of the state, and find yourself in Cambridge, perhaps a must-try spot for Chinese food is at place that specializes in their dumplings, which is fittingly called Dumpling House.

Their socials don't lie. Here's what 'Love Food' had to say about Dumpling House in Cambridge being their pick for the best Chinese restaurant in Massachusetts:

Cambridge’s Dumpling House offers a varied range of fragrant and delicious Chinese dishes, including favorites like sesame chicken, braised eggplant, and noodle soup. But it's the dumplings that are the real star of the show here, with customers especially fond of the pork soup dumplings.

It doesn't matter what time of year it is, it's never a bad time to take a trip to Dumpling House in Cambridge at 950 Massachusetts Ave. You can check out their full menu at the link provided here.

So, if you're looking for some incredible dumplings or any kind of Chinese food for that matter, perhaps head over to Cambridge at Dumpling House since they are the best Chinese restaurant in the state.