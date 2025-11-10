Regardless of whether you're grabbing food in Massachusetts or somewhere else, we can all agree on that there is never a bad time to include a sandwich with your meal. And if you're someone who likes good sandwiches, then what better spot to get the best possible sandwich than from a deli. Luckily in Massachusetts, there happens to be one of the absolute best delis in the U.S. right here in the Bay State.

It's pretty well known that New York has traditionally been known as the go-to state to seek out the best delicatessens in the country. But today, you can find some great delis in several states throughout the country. Not that we had to travel all that far for a great deli being so close to New York before, but now, one of the best delis in the country is in our own backyard in Massachusetts. So, where is it?

Where is the Massachusetts Deli That is Among the Best Delis in America?

If you find yourself in the Boston suburbs, there are two locations for this particular spot that you can head to if you're looking for one of the best delicatessens in the nation. You can find this spot in both Brookline and in Natick. The Massachusetts deli that is one of the best in America is Zaftigs Delicatessen.

This is already giving off a must-try vibe for anyone craving a good sandwich no matter when it is. Here's what the lifestyle and food publication 'Cheapism' about ranking Zaftigs among the best delis in America:

Zaftigs Delicatessen is so authentically Jewish that it lists its year of establishment as 5757 — that's 1997 in gentile years. The menu is filled with imaginative modern creations that are made from classic ingredients, including the barbecue brisket quesadilla, pastrami breakfast scramble, and latke piccata — although the cheese blintzes just might be the star of the show.

You can find those spots at 335 Harvard Street in Brookline or 1298 Worcester Street in Natick. You can't go wrong with hitting up some of the best delis in the country during your next road trip out east in the Bay State.