If you live in New England, then you're already relatively familiar with some pretty great cities and towns near you. It's one of the reasons why this particular region, as well as the state of Massachusetts are such a popular vacation destination all year round. Perhaps you're already planning your next road trip. As is the case throughout the New England region, there happen to be several fantastic downtown areas throughout Massachusetts to take in.

Massachusetts tends to have several of its unique small towns landing on certain nationally published lists, such as 'Best Small Towns in New England', or some sort of variation of that. There are some times where there are towns on the western side of the state that get selected for those, as they should and they are well deserving. But what about the cities and towns around the rest of Massachusetts that have some of the best downtowns? And what earns them that description?

While I am definitely not the person that made this list, it did get me thinking about what I look for in a good downtown area. The downtowns that have a nice walkable area with unique shops, restaurants, and maybe a bar and/or venue to enjoy some nightlife are some things I typically enjoy. It just so happens that this list has plenty of that and so much more.

It's also understood that it's not always the downtown area that can make any given town or city unique. There's always alternative spots in surrounding communities that give off a great local vibe. That being said, 'World Atlas' decided to make its own list of the best downtowns in the state of Massachusetts. Let's take a look at the cities they picked out for having the best downtowns in the Bay State...

8 Massachusetts Cities That Have the Best Downtowns Gallery Credit: Google Maps