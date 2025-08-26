In Massachusetts, it's slowly but surely starting to feel like Fall. We have less than a month until the season officially changes. And with Fall, we get to experience that surreal beauty that happens to be all around the trees, forests, and wooded areas throughout New England. It all just seems to look that much better in the Bay State. In fact, the aesthetics are so amazing during Fall in Massachusetts, the state ranks among the absolute best places, not just in the U.S., but in the world for the best Fall foliage.

The popular travel publication, known as 'The Travel', made its picks for the 10 Places Where You Can See the Best Fall Foliage in the World. Sure enough, the state of Massachusetts found our way onto that list, albeit ranking #10.

Of course, Fall isn't exactly here just yet, but we can at least give you a brief preview of all the serene beauty that's about to hit. Here's what 'The Travel' had to say about Massachusetts landing on its list of the best spots in the world for Fall foliage:

The Northeastern United States is famous for its brightly colored leaves, and the state of Massachusetts offers an autumnal experience like no other. This state is famous for its historic witch trials, its pumpkin patches, its apple orchards, and its cranberry bogs, making it the perfect fall destination. But what makes Massachusetts so good for leaf-peeping is its abundance of sugar maple trees. These trees are famous for their bright red leaves. Visitors to Massachusetts will feel like they've stepped into a cottage-core world as they tour a local historic site with the deep reds and purples of New England's fall foliage in the background. Trees and colors to look for: sugar maple (red), white oak (orange), American beech (orange), river birch (yellow)

New Hampshire and Connecticut also made appearances on the list, but it's no surprise that some other New England states would earn a spot on the list.

The leaves haven't quite changed just yet, but they will start before you know it. Fall is about to be in full force throughout all of Massachusetts.

