While Massachusetts is certainly home to several amazing local restaurants and eateries for dining options, that's not to say that there aren't plenty of great joints to grab a quick bite on-the-go. Another way of saying that might be that the Bay State has plenty of great fast food spots to stop in at when you need something convenient. But if you had the option, wouldn't you want to stop at the best fast food spot? It just so happens, we now know the two Massachusetts spots that happen to known as being the best fast food restaurants in the state.

Our good friends at the ever-so-popular food publication, 'Love Food', have done the research to find the best fast food spots in every state. As a result, Massachusetts was lucky enough to have just not one, but two fast food restaurants that are considered the best in the state. Their picks were based on awards and accolades received by each fast food joint, while also using user reviews to see what customers think of those spots.

What Two Massachusetts Restaurants Are the Best Fast Food Joints in the State?

There's a town southwest of Boston known as Dedham. That is where you will find the first of these two "best of the best" fast food spots in Massachusetts. The fast food restaurant is known as Johnny's Pockets.

Here's what 'Love Food' had to say about why Johnny's Pockets is one of the two best fast food restaurants in Massachusetts:

Johnny's Pockets has earned a cult following, and for good reason. This no-frills neighborhood gem specializes in soft, pillowy pizza pockets stuffed to bursting with all kinds of tempting fillings, from chicken Parmesan to crispy falafel. The go-to order here is the Steak Bomb, featuring juicy sliced steak, mushrooms, onions, fire-roasted red peppers, garlic mayo, American cheese, and pickles in a warm, house-made bread pocket. The joint’s scratch-made pizzas (including a stellar Detroit-style pie) are also fan favorites, as are the gigantic salads.

As for the other spot in Massachusetts that happens to carry the label of being the best fast food restaurant in the Bay State, we would need to take a trip on I-95 to head to Bedford. That's where you can find the Bedford House of Roast Beef.

You can order online from this popular spot and check out their menu at the link provided here. 'Love Food' had this to say about the joint:

As is the case with all the best hole-in-the-wall spots, this sandwich shop looks unassuming, but the food is something to really shout about. Bedford House of Roast Beef has been run by the Barounis family since 1985 and is loved for its classic New England–style roast beef sandwiches – which are served groaning with juicy, thinly sliced roast meat, mayo, cheese, and barbecue sauce. Customers praise the fast service, affordable prices, and generous portions, as well as the seafood rolls and enormous onion rings.

So, there it is! if you're looking for a quick bite, perhaps you're on a road trip and you're driving anywhere around these spots, now you now what the best spots are to hit up for fast food in Massachusetts!

