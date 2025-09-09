We are pretty lucky in Massachusetts when it comes to fantastic local restaurants and eateries of all varieties. Whether it's the best spot for pizza, steak, seafood, or anything, we have it pretty good in the Bay State. So, when it comes to the absolute best Italian restaurant, who gets to be named that in Massachusetts?

The popular lifestyle publication '5 Reasons To Visit' did some research to find the best Italian restaurant in all 50 states. So, what could they discover as they named the spot where the best Italian restaurant in the Bay State resides?

Where Can You Find the Best Italian Restaurant in Massachusetts?

It may not come as a shock that you would need to make your way out east into Boston for that particular Italian restaurant. According to '5 Reasons To Visit', the best Italian restaurant in Massachusetts even describes it right in the name. The restaurant is known as Table Italian.

Just the pics in their socials is making this a must-try spot. Here's what '5 Reasons To Visit' said about picking this Italian joint and why it's the best Italian restaurant in Massachusetts:

Table Italian in Boston, Massachusetts, offers a culinary experience that celebrates the rich flavors of Italian cuisine. With a focus on fresh, locally sourced ingredients, each dish is crafted to highlight traditional recipes while embracing modern culinary techniques. The inviting atmosphere, paired with attentive service, creates the perfect setting for both romantic dinners and lively gatherings. Dining at Table Italian not only satisfies your palate but also immerses you in the vibrant culture of Boston's dining scene.

If you're craving Italian in the Boston area, this definitely seems like it deserves a visit. They're at 445 Hanover Street. Besides, it's the spot that's now been named as the best Italian restaurant in Massachusetts!