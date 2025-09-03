As Massachusetts has a plethora of great local restaurants and eateries that are exclusive to the Bay State, we also happen to have some great local food trucks that deserve some recognition. So, what are the best food trucks in Massachusetts? And where can they be found? Luckily, we now know who has the best food truck in all of Massachusetts.

Our friends at 'Love Food' recently went searching to seek out the best food trucks in every state. There is one that's exclusive to Massachusetts that has been flourishing since its inception in 2012 and now has multiple trucks throughout the Bay State.

What is the Top Food Truck in Massachusetts?

With multiple local food trucks and restaurants in Massachusetts, and based out of Boston, the top food truck in the Bay State is one that pretty much says it all in its named. That food truck is The Chicken & Rice Guys.

Not only does it look delicious, but as you may be able to tell, their social media game is pretty on point! Here's what 'Love Food' had to say about the top food truck in Massachusetts:

True to its name, this halal truck (now with four restaurants and a whole fleet of vehicles) was founded on the love of two simple but delicious ingredients: chicken and rice. Out and about in Boston since 2012, The Chicken and Rice Guys offer a small but wholesome menu. Decide between a rice or salad base, load it with either grilled chicken, gyros, or tofu, then add sauces including creamy garlic and extra hot. Customers can't get enough.

It seems like a must that you always know where these guys are as well! If you're out east, you might want to head to their spot, whether it's in the truck or at one of their restaurants. Enjoy, Massachusetts!