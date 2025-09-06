Massachusetts is well known for its extensive variety of great local restaurants and eateries across the Bay State. No matter what you're craving, it seems like not only is there a spot for it here, but it's a one of the best spots for that particular variety. Speaking of one of those varieties, we now know where you can find the best Mediterranean restaurant in the state!

The popular lifestyle and food publication 'Cheapism' posted about the best Mediterranean restaurants in every state. With such a unique cluster of cuisines throughout the Mediterranean culture, we have quite the vast selection of spots to choose from here in Massachusetts.

What is the Best Mediterranean Restaurant in Massachusetts?

If you want the best Mediterranean in the Bay State, you will need to make a trip out east to Boston. 'Cheapism's pick for the Mediterranean restaurant in Massachusetts is an establishment known as Anoush'ella.

This Boston spot is one of the more popular joints to grab lunch out east, regardless of what you might be craving. Check out what 'Cheapism' had to say about the establishment:

The flavors are as bright as the actual colors of the food at Anoush’ella, a fast-casual spot in Boston for great Mediterranean food. There’s a stunning 20 mezze options, and that’s before the rest of the menu begins. If you live in Boston, this is your new favorite lunch.

They have even received some other accolades recently as well...

This Mediterranean spot makes it seem as if there is one more must-try restaurant to add to the list. If you happen to be out east near 35 Newton St. in Boston, you know a place to stop in at. It all looks way too good not to.