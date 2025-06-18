Massachusetts is one of those states that many people love to explore. Massachusetts receives many tourists, especially during the summer and fall months. According to mass.gov and the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism, more than 52 million visitors spent $23.6 billion in the Bay State in 2023. There's no doubt that people love to be part of Massachusetts culture.

While we're talking about vacations and tourism, when I was a kid, our family vacations weren't complete without a visit to at least one miniature golf. Whether it was courses with waterfalls, pirates, skeletons, etc., my family loved looking at all the neat attractions that added to the fun atmosphere of mini-golf. Plus, I had fun grabbing some ice cream at the end of our mini-golf adventures.

New England's Second Best Mini Golf Course is Located in Massachusetts

If mini-golf is part of your next Massachusetts vacation, you'll probably want to know which courses are worth visiting. To find out which New England mini-golf courses ranked well, we turned to TripAdvisor for that information. It turns out that Trombetta's Farm in Marlborough is the second-best mini golf course in New England.

Some Fun Photos of the Mini-Golf Course at Trombetta's Farm

Trombetta's Farm has a beautiful garden center, ice cream, and a unique but fun mini golf course. The course is housed inside a former greenhouse. We have included some photos of the course below.

Here are Some Reviews of Trombetta's Mini-Golf on TripAdvisor

Review #1

Kids - and their parents! - had a great time on a grim-weather day. Very friendly service, and a fun course. Definitely recommend.

Review #2

Their low-fat frozen yogurt is so creamy and delicious, you wouldn't know it's not ice cream! My favorite is the Moose Tracks, and Mint Patty is also very good!

Review #3

Lovely little spot to spend time with family, go solo, shop for plants and antiques. However, my favorite thing to do is enjoy their hands down best ice-cream in Metro West. Love the Coffee Oreo!

Other Massachusetts Mini Golf Centers That Made it into Trip Advisor's Top 10 List Include the Following:

#3 - Pirates Cove Adventure Golf - South Yarmouth

#8 - Skull Adventure Golf & Sports World - South Yarmouth

#9 - Harbor Lights Mini Golf & Ice Cream - Brewster

Check out the entire list by going here.

