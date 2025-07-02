Massachusetts is known for some delicious desserts, and if you're a fan of pies, there's one shop that you'll want to visit, as it was named the best pie shop by 24/7 Wall Street in recent years.

Located in East Walpole, Massachusetts, the Ever So Humble Pie Company is the shop that 24/7 Wall Street named the best pie shop in Massachusetts. The shop offers a variety of fruit pies, savory pies (including mac & cheese pie, Canadian meat pies, pot pies, shepherd's pie, and many more).

Ever So Humble Pie Company also offers a variety of baked goods, including a variety of scones, doughnuts, whoopie pies, Irish soda bread, carrot cake, tea breads, and hermits. What are hermits, you ask? Hermits are spicy, soft, and chewy, and full of raisins.

Ever So Humble Pie Company also offers a special Throwback Thursday item. The item is featured on each Thursday of the month, and for that month, if you purchase the item on a Thursday, you'll receive a discount. For example, June's Throwback Thursday item was Strawberry Rhubarb pie. Customers who purchased the pie on Thursdays during June received 25% off their purchases.

Ever So Humble Pie Company Has Received Some Rave Reviews on TripAdvisor. Here are a couple of examples.

Review #1: We finally just cooked up the strawberry rhubarb pie. Nothing to say but the best I've had in my life! Real strawberries real pieces of rhubarb I don't know if I could make one at home that good. Will definitely be going back for more. Shepherd's pie is very good too.

Review #2: These pies are fantastic ... Both sweet and savory. The idea that

all you have to do is place them in the oven and bake them and you

wind up with delicious dessert and a kitchen that smells like you have been baking all day. Plan to keep a couple in your freezer for the drop-in guests. Conversation and pies baking -wine or coffee. It is as good as it sounds. It is worth the trip.

LOOK: The top burger restaurant chains in America Stacker gathered YouGov Ratings to rank the top 20 burger restaurant chains in America, according to customers in the third quarter of 2024. Gallery Credit: Stacker