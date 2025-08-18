Massachusetts seems to have a seemingly endless supply of great food spots throughout the state. It's no different when you're talking about the best pizza joint in the Bay State. It doesn't matter if you're craving Deep Dish, Thin Crust, New York Style or Neapolitan, everyone will always have their own specific tastes. But there is one spot that seems to be traditionally known as the top pizza joint in Massachusetts. Not only that, but it is actually ranked as one of the best pizza places in the U.S.

The establishment in Massachusetts that has recently been chosen, once again, as the best pizza place in the state was ranked on a list of the 62 best pizza places in the U.S. by 'Love Food'. It showed up with a solid ranking at #23. That's not too shabby out of all the pizza joints in the country.

What Pizza Joint is the Best Pizza Place in Massachusetts?

There is a pizza joint out east in Boston that continually is the conversation of having the distinction of being the best pizza restaurants in Massachusetts. That pizza place is Galleria Umberto.

This distinguished pizza joint in Boston is ONLY open during lunch time and shuts its doors for the day when they run out of food, so get there early, and make sure you bring cash! Here's what 'Love Food' had to say about this staple being the best pizza joint in Massachusetts and among the best pizza places in the country:

A pizza parlor with history, Galleria Umberto has been operating at Hanover Street since 1974 and is still family run. It has an unassuming exterior and interior, but the food speaks for itself. Favorites include the meat and cheese–stuffed arancini, the pizzettes (small pieces), the panzerotti (savory turnovers), and the calzones. Be prepared to line up, and to need napkins! It’s also cash only.

If you happen to be out east in the Bay State, there is a must-try pizza joint to try out, or visit again if you have already. Maybe that's a reason for another road trip this Summer.

