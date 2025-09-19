In Massachusetts, we have quite the luxury of some of the most amazing restaurants and eateries any state could ask for. While we may expect that throughout the Bay State, maybe you would assume that at least one spot considered to be among the best of the best of American restaurants. If that indeed is the case, then your assumption would be correct. As it turns out, Massachusetts is actually home to two of America's best restaurants.

It may not come as a surprise that the popular food publication 'Love Food' would pick at least one restaurant from our state to be among America's best restaurants. However, of the 56 picked, we actually have two of America's best restaurants in the Bay State.

What Are the Two Massachusetts Restaurants That Are Among America's Best Restaurants?

It's probably not shocking that both of these restaurants are in the Boston area. First, let's head to South Boston, where you'll find the restaurant that ranked at #55 among the best of the best, at Sullivan's Castle Island.

As mentioned, there is also a location in Hanover, MA. Here's what 'Love Food' had to say about why this spot is among America's best restaurants:

Classic American food and an Irish theme come together at this respected neighborhood eatery. Locally sourced seafood is turned into a slew of Boston favorites – fried fish sandwiches, clam chowder, and lobster rolls – while hot dogs, hamburgers, and bread are made in the city and delivered fresh. Served from a seaside shack, Sullivan’s food is a popular choice after a day at the beach, and there’s another location in nearby Hanover, too.

When you're serving up some local favorites, it's definitely tough to argue with that pick. As for the second restaurant that ended up among America's best of the best for restaurants, if you head to Dorchester, you just might find the spot that ended up at #36 on the list. That would be Comfort Kitchen.

'Love Food' had this to say about them being among America's best restaurants:

After opening as an independent restaurant in 2023 (following a stint as a pop-up), Comfort Kitchen quickly started picking up accolades, finding its way onto lists of the top restaurants in Boston – and even snagging a 2024 James Beard nomination for best new restaurant. This eatery takes diners on a journey around the world with a menu showcasing the cuisine of the African diaspora, from jerk duck leg with rice and peas to tahini eggplant with herb piri piri. Stop by for brunch and sample Southern shrimp and grits, West African pepper stew, or veggie and pork momos (Nepali dumplings).

It's pretty nice to have not one, but two of America's best restaurants right here in the Bay State. There's definitely quite a few more here that could have made the list. But it's a great luxury and a good feeling knowing we have so many of those options in Massachusetts.