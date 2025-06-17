Massachusetts has some great cities that offer plenty of experiences. Whether you're into sports, concerts, art, job opportunities, and more, the Bay State's three biggest cities of Boston, Worcester, and Springfield, have you covered. Sure, the three cities have much to offer, but how well do they run?

Massachusetts' Best Run City for 2025 May Not be The One You Expect

WalletHub recently released a list of the best and worst-run cities in America for 2025. All three of the aforementioned Massachusetts cities landed somewhere on the list. While Boston may be the biggest city in Massachusetts, and the state capital, it's Worcester that is the best-run city in the state, according to WalletHub's list of 148 cities.

Worcester, Massachusetts, USA Skyline. SeanPavonePhoto loading... Worcester, MA

The study incorporated such factors as the quality of city services and the total budget per Capita. Worcester ranks at #46 while Boston and Springfield rank at #100 and #119, respectively.

Get our free mobile app

Worcester is Also One of MA's Biggest Boomtowns

While running a city requires a lot of work and can be a thankless job, that work has paid off as Worcester has also excelled at becoming one of the biggest boomtowns in Massachusetts. As a matter of fact, according to the website GoBankingRates, Worcester was the fastest-growing city in Massachusetts due to the city's rapid business and population growth in 2024.

Reasons Why People Would Want to Move to Worcester

The website Livability features 8 reasons why one would want to move to Worcester, and being part of a boomtown was the second reason on the list. Here's an excerpt regarding Worcester being a boomtown, according to the site:

Worcester is a place with deep roots and a rich history, but with [several] colleges and universities in the area, we also have young kids coming here and breathing new life into the city. They’re bringing new and different cultures, which is fun and exciting and adds to the liveliness of the community.

You can view all of the cities that made the list by going here.