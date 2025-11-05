Massachusetts seems to have some amazing sandwich shops around almost every corner. It seems like every town you travel through in the Bay State has an impressive sandwich spot that is a must-try spot. That being said, it was no surprise when it was revealed that Massachusetts happens to be home to three of the absolute best sandwich shops in the U.S.

Everyone loves a good sandwich. It's one of the most universal types of foods given the fact that a sandwich can go with pretty much any meal of the day. Luckily for the Bay State, it seems we are flooded with some of the best in the country. The ever-so-popular food review publication 'Yelp' released their top 100 sandwich shops in the U.S. It seems like it only make sense that the Bay State would snag multiple spots on that list.

What Are the 3 Massachusetts Sandwich Shops Among the Top 100 in the U.S.?

In the northeastern corner of Massachusetts, in the town of Haverhill, is the #98th ranked sandwich shop in the U.S. at Drop Cafe.

Their menu lists a combination of 11 paninis, wraps, and baguettes, including a Chicken Curry Panini, which is the eye catching item that feels like it must be tried upon visiting.

At #75, about 22 miles due west of Boston, in the town of Maynard, is a spot called Family Delicatessen.

The menu at this joint as 25 sandwiches, including one called the Old Jethro, which sounds intriguing enough on its own.

If you happen to travel to Massachusetts South Shore, you may find the coastal town of Marshfield, which is home to Mae's Sandwich Shop. That joint comes in ranked as the 37th best sandwich shop in the U.S.

Mae's has 13 sandwiches on their menu, including the Mae Day, the Lazy Susan, and Uncle Stevie. Is it weird that sandwiches seem more appetizing when they're named after people?

And there it is. Those are three of the absolute best sandwich shops in the U.S., according to 'Yelp'.