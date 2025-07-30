Massachusetts certainly loves their sandwiches. And why wouldn't you? A great sandwich can make any meal great! There are no shortage of great sandwich joints throughout the entire Bay State. That being said, it just so happens that Massachusetts happens to be home two of the best sandwiches being served throughout the U.S.

The popular food publication 'Love Food' took it upon themselves to research just what the best sandwiches are throughout the U.S. While every state was represented on this list at least once, some states happened to earn multiple spots for their best sandwiches. Massachusetts happens to be one of those states with a couple of excellent sandwiches that rank among the best in the country. So, what are they and where can we find them?

What Two Sandwiches in Massachusetts Rank Among the Best in the U.S.?

On this sandwich list, which has 62 total sandwiches, Massachusetts first shows up with a spot at #46. It's at a Boston joint called Chacarero, which is also the same name as the sandwich itself.

This Chilean sandwich looks good enough to make a road trip out east to Boston right now. Here's what 'Love Food' had to say about this sandwich being ranked among the best in the U.S.:

What started as a humble pushcart owned by Chilean native Juan Hurtado is now one of Boston's busiest sandwich spots. It's especially bustling around lunchtime, when customers line up for just one thing – the Chacarero. A traditional Chilean sandwich, it features tender grilled steak or chicken (or a mix of both) in a soft round bread roll, with tomatoes, steamed green beans, and Muenster cheese added. It's then topped off with mashed avocado and a spicy, peppery secret sauce.

As for the other sandwich ranked among the best in the country, we move to one of the Boston suburbs in Brookline at Cutty's, which has the #40 ranked sandwich in the nation. This sandwich joint serves up something called the Beef 1000. With a name like that, you know it has to be good.

This looks incredible! Here's why it's one of the best sandwiches in the U.S.:

Since featuring on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Cutty’s has been catapulted to nationwide stardom – and for good reason, too. There are lots of delicious creations worth trying here, but this sandwich joint is best known for its mighty Beef 1000 offering. It features slow-roasted beef, crispy shallots, sharp Cheddar, and Thousand Island dressing, all slotted inside a warm brioche bun. It's meaty and satisfying, and fans say you really can’t beat it.

Given what was said about both those, it's tough to argue against those picks. For someone who loves sandwiches, if you're looking to take a road trip for one of these, you definitely had me at "sandwich". It's a nice luxury that we have in Massachusetts!

