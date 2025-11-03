Virtually, any given state park in Massachusetts is going to have some pretty amazing scenery. While that may be the case for any state park in the U.S., there is a particular spot in Massachusetts that has some scenery that would rival most of its kind. And now, that spot is known as the absolute best state park in Massachusetts.

While we all know there is plenty of great scenery at plenty of popular vacation destinations in the Bay State, few can compete with the place that 'Reader's Digest' has named the best state park in Massachusetts. Once you see it, it's definitely tough to argue against its recent title.

What Massachusetts Spot is the Best State Park in the Bay State?

In the northeast corner of Massachusetts, there is a state park right on the coast, on Cape Ann. It's views alone are quite breathtaking. The best state park in Massachusetts is Halibut Point State Park.

The fantastic aesthetics are undeniable for the spot that's being called the best state park in Massachusetts. Here's what 'Reader's Digest' had to say about why they're the best in the Bay State:

Talk about a park with a view. If you stand on the rocky granite bluffs of Halibut Point on Cape Ann on a sunny day, you’ll be able to see over 80 miles away, to Mount Agamenticus in Maine and the coast of New Hampshire. And if you’re around after high tide, go search for sea life in the many tide pools that form on the shore.

If you're someone wanting some amazing views to go along with your exploring, now you can venture to the best state park in Massachusetts. You can even enjoy the views during the current Fall season.