Massachusetts has its share of great sandwich shops. But what about sub sandwich shops? Where is the ultimate spot to hit up in Massachusetts if you're looking for the best sub sandwich? Luckily for us, we now know exactly where that is.

Our friends at the food publication 'Love Food' have done their due diligence once again to find the best sub sandwich store in every state. While we all know there are plenty of great ones throughout the Bay State, they narrowed it down to the spot that was crowned the absolute best.

Where is the Best Sub Sandwich Store in Massachusetts?

Given the high volume of sub sandwich spots throughout the eastern side of the state, there was always a good chance that that's where you would find it. Specifically, in Boston's South End, at Billy's Sub Shop is where you'll find the best sub sandwich store in Massachusetts.

Here's what 'Love Food' had to say about what makes this spot the best sub sandwich store in Massachusetts:

Billy’s Sub Shop is a favorite in Boston’s South End and beyond. Pretty much anyone who bites into one of its generously stuffed sub sandwiches becomes a fan, in fact. The menu includes breakfast sandwiches and a long list of served-all-day subs, including meatball subs, chicken cutlet subs, crabmeat salad subs, and hamburger subs. It’s great value too, and the subs are substantial enough to share (although you might not want to).

If you find yourself in Boston's South End during this Fall, you might want to head to 57 Berkeley St. That's where you'll find the best sub sandwich shop in Massachusetts. And by the way, they serve breakfast sandwiches, omelets, dinner plates, wraps, salads, and other sandwiches too!