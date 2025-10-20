Massachusetts has some great dishes at its wide variety of local restaurants and eateries throughout the state. One dish served that almost no one gets tired of is tacos. So, how does Massachusetts stack up when it comes to some of the other state's best taco joints in the country? While the Bay State might not be the first spot people think of when it comes to tacos, it seems that the best tacos in Massachusetts are among some of the absolute best throughout the U.S.

Is there even such a thing that exists that is a "bad taco"? Not really. Therefore, when you're looking at some great taco joints in the U.S., you really are talking about the best of the best. The food publication 'Love Food' released its list of the best tacos in every state, but also ranking each one with all other states in the U.S. As it turns out, Massachusetts has a taco spot that serves some tacos that rank in the top 10 in the entire U.S.

Where Can You Find the Best Tacos in Massachusetts That Happen to Be Among the Best in the Country?

This Massachusetts taco spot has two locations on the eastern side of the Bay State in Cambridge and Allston, and they have both done their part in helping the eatery earn the #8 best ranking of tacos in the U.S.

Their socials definitely do their tacos justice! Not only that, but some of their other menu items happen to look incredibly mouthwatering. 'Love Food' had plenty of great things to say about why they are ranked as the #8 taco joint in the U.S.:

For great barbacoa tacos, low-lit, buzzing Lone Star Taco Bar is the place to go. A favorite among customers, they come loaded with avocado crema, juicy brisket, pickled onions, and crumbled cheese. The Baja fish, carnitas, and huevos rancheros tacos come highly recommended, too.

The fact they serve what look like some incredible tacos should make anyone put this on their bucket list of restaurants. Also, they are open until 1 a.m. everyday. Check out 479 Cambridge St. in the Allston neighborhood in Boston, or 635 Cambridge St. in Cambridge (hopefully that's not confusing at all). Either way, it looks to definitely be well worth it, Massachusetts!