Massachusetts has a fantastic selection of local restaurants and eateries throughout the Bay State that explore a wide variety of dishes. And one dish that there is never a bad time for (no matter how cold it gets) are tacos. So, how does Massachusetts rank with the rest of the country when it comes to tacos? Sure, tacos might not be the first thing you think of whenever New England comes to mind. But as it turns out, the best tacos in Massachusetts are among some of the absolute best throughout the U.S.

The ever-popular food publication 'Love Food' released its list of the best tacos in every state, but also ranking each one with all other states in the U.S. And sure enough, Massachusetts has a taco spot that serves some tacos that rank in the top 10 in the U.S.

Where Can You Find the Best Tacos in Massachusetts?

This Massachusetts taco spot has two locations on the eastern side of the Bay State in Cambridge and Allston, and they have both done their part in helping the eatery earn the #8 best ranking of tacos in the U.S.

Clearly, these Lone Star joints know what they're doing when it comes to tacos, among other great menu items. Here's what 'Love Food' had to say about spotting them at #8 on they're ranking of the best tacos in the U.S.:

For great barbacoa tacos, low-lit, buzzing Lone Star Taco Bar is the place to go. A favorite among customers, they come loaded with avocado crema, juicy brisket, pickled onions, and crumbled cheese. The Baja fish, carnitas, and huevos rancheros tacos come highly recommended, too.

I mean, they already had me at tacos, but breakfast tacos, too? Are you open right now? Most likely, because they are open until 1 a.m. everyday. And besides, they're among the top ten in the country. Check out 479 Cambridge St. in the Allston neighborhood in Boston, or 635 Cambridge St. in Cambridge (hopefully that's not confusing). Either way, it looks to definitely be well worth it, Massachusetts!

