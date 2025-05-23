Massachusetts’ Big Y Stores Recall Potentially Fatal Product

Some big news here for Massachusetts and Connecticut residents concerning a major recall of a possibly tainted food item sold at Big Y World Class Markets. Yes, once again, salmonella rears its ugly head.

This is a voluntary recall due to the possible major health risk. According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), Big Y Foods is recalling some food items sold in both Massachusetts and Connecticut due to possible salmonella contamination.

There are still some readers who are unfamiliar with salmonella symptoms. Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Even otherwise healthy people can suffer from fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. Also, it can sometimes lead to more serious illnesses such as arterial infections, arthritis, and endocarditis.

According to a media alert from our good friends at the Food and Drug Administration, Big Y is recalling some Made-to-Order Paninis, Subs, and Wraps because of possibly tainted cucumbers:

Big Y Foods was notified by Smartcuts that the sliced cucumber distributed to Big Y Foods was impacted by the ongoing Bedner Growers Inc. Cucumber Outbreak investigation. The Smartcuts sliced cucumber is provided as an ingredient option for customers to order when ordering a sub, wrap, or panini at the sandwich service line within the retail Kitchen Department.

Here's what is included in the recall in terms of exact products affected: any Made-To-Order Small Sub, Large Sub, 30” Super Sub, Wrap, or Panini purchased on 5/20/25 or 5/21/25 at certain Big Y stores.

The media alert provides a list of the stores that are affected and both the 200 West St., Pittsfield location and the 45 Veterans Memorial Drive, North Adams location are listed. The Great Barrington location is not on the list.

The FDA also reports that there have been no illnesses reported to date. If you have any products matching the ones described above, please dispose of them immediately or return the product or show a receipt to the place of purchase for a full refund.

For a full list of all Massachusetts and Connecticut Big Y stores affected by this recall, please visit the FDA's website here.

