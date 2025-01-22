Here’s the Biggest Boomtown in Massachusetts for 2025

Massachusetts has much to offer including being the top state to raise a family, sound educational offerings, and depending on where you look in the state, excellent career job opportunities including opportunities to grow your career.

Get our free mobile app

While some folks may want to live in quaint, laid-back small towns, others may want to be part of where the action is. Towns experiencing rapid growth due to sudden prosperity are known as boomtowns.

In 2023, GoBankingRates recognized Worcester as the biggest boomtown in Massachusetts. The website recently updated the list of 'Biggest Boomtown in Every State' and this time, another area of the Bay State has been crowned the biggest boomtown in Massachusetts.

According to GoBakingRates Wellesley is currently the biggest boomtown in the state. The website offered some statistics behind Wellesley's boomtown crowning.

Wellesley

Change in population since 2014: 1,004 (3.4%)

Population: 29,862

Population: 29,862 Change in per-capita income: 35.8%

Per-capita income: $111,690

Per-capita income: $111,690 Change in occupied housing units: 362 (4%)

Change in owner-occupied housing units: 460 (6.1%)

A couple of YouTubers made a video about living in Wellesley and the benefits of living in the town including the following:

The town's close proximity to Boston, Newton, Natick, and Weston

Wellsely's public schools are consistently ranked top 10 in the state and the town's proximity to private schools is very close.

Great local restaurants

Community offerings include libraries, trails, mothers' groups, a rec center, a historical center, and more.

The people in Wellsely are a melting pot including students, adults, young adults, and many people from around the country who can be found in Wellesley.

You can check out the video below and find out what other boomtowns made the list by going here.

LOOK: These are the best lake towns to live in Stacker examined data from personal finance website WalletHub to determine the best lake towns to live in across the U.S. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Baby boomer baby names that have gone out of style Using info from the Social Security Administration's baby name database, Stacker compiled a list of baby boomer baby names that have declined in popularity. Gallery Credit: Elizabeth Jackson