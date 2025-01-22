Here’s the Biggest Boomtown in Massachusetts for 2025
Massachusetts has much to offer including being the top state to raise a family, sound educational offerings, and depending on where you look in the state, excellent career job opportunities including opportunities to grow your career.
While some folks may want to live in quaint, laid-back small towns, others may want to be part of where the action is. Towns experiencing rapid growth due to sudden prosperity are known as boomtowns.
In 2023, GoBankingRates recognized Worcester as the biggest boomtown in Massachusetts. The website recently updated the list of 'Biggest Boomtown in Every State' and this time, another area of the Bay State has been crowned the biggest boomtown in Massachusetts.
According to GoBakingRates Wellesley is currently the biggest boomtown in the state. The website offered some statistics behind Wellesley's boomtown crowning.
Wellesley
- Change in population since 2014: 1,004 (3.4%)
Population: 29,862
- Change in per-capita income: 35.8%
Per-capita income: $111,690
- Change in occupied housing units: 362 (4%)
- Change in owner-occupied housing units: 460 (6.1%)
A couple of YouTubers made a video about living in Wellesley and the benefits of living in the town including the following:
- The town's close proximity to Boston, Newton, Natick, and Weston
- Wellsely's public schools are consistently ranked top 10 in the state and the town's proximity to private schools is very close.
- Great local restaurants
- Community offerings include libraries, trails, mothers' groups, a rec center, a historical center, and more.
- The people in Wellsely are a melting pot including students, adults, young adults, and many people from around the country who can be found in Wellesley.
You can check out the video below and find out what other boomtowns made the list by going here.
