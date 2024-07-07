Massachusetts is Home to the World’s 2nd Biggest Tourist Trap

Not only is Massachusetts a state where people want to relocate and raise a family the Bay State is also high on tourist lists for a vacation getaway. Whether you are looking to explore Boston, the Berkshires, and everywhere in between, Massachusetts is a destination state.

Get our free mobile app

When planning a vacation, you don't want to end up at an overcrowded attraction that ends up making you feel disappointed. USA Today published an article that lists the top 100 tourist traps worldwide. Here's a breakdown of the methodology according to the article:

In July 2023, we analyzed 23.2 million Google reviews of the 500 most popular tourist attractions in the world, spanning 65 countries in six continents. For each attraction, we asked a simple question: How frequently do the reviews mention the terms “tourist trap,” “overrated” or “expensive”? We compared attractions to one another by measuring the relative frequency of these mentions, dividing the number of mentions in each case by the total number of reviews for that attraction.

Massachusetts is Home to the Second Biggest Tourist Trap Worldwide

It turns out that the second biggest tourist trap worldwide is the Salem Witch Museum in Salem, Massachusetts. Of the 9,240 reviews the attraction received, 113 flagged the Salem Witch Museum as a tourist trap.

While there's very little doubt that the Salem Witch Museum becomes a hot attraction with tourists leading up to Halloween, exploring the museum during other times of the year could help if you are trying to avoid big crowds when visiting the attraction and Salem in general. Here are some of the most recent reviews of the museum as provided by Trip Advisor:

Have you visited the Salem Witch Museum? What was your experience like? You can check out the other attractions that made the list along with the top tourist traps worldwide by going here.

LOOK: Oldest Disneyland Rides From 1955 to Today Stacker , set out to compile a definitive list of every Disneyland attraction you can enjoy today and ranked them by their age. Using real-time data from Touring Plans , Disney archives, and historical news releases and reviews, our list starts with exciting recent park additions and stretches back to the oldest opening-day classics. This list focuses on the original Disneyland Park, so you will not see any rides from its neighboring California Adventure located just across the promenade. Read on to discover the oldest Disneyland rides you can still ride today. Gallery Credit: Angela Brown

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites. Gallery Credit: Abby Monteil