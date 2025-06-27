Massachusetts Has the Biggest Inflatable Water Park in the Country

Let's hear it for the biggest inflatables and water park in the country, right in your own backyard, where adults have just as much fun as kids.

Living in New England means those summer and fall day trips, weekend getaways, and full-on vacations to Cape Cod are often a given.

I mean, we have so much to be thankful for, and love to take advantage of our nearby beaches and vacation spots, as well as enjoy those trips around New England.

There's no doubt that Cape Cod is at the top of everyone's list, so get ready for the opening day of the biggest inflatable water park in the United States, which is now open for the season.

Cape Cod Inflatables Park Facebook Cape Cod Inflatables Park Facebook loading...

Cape Cod Inflatables and Wicked Waves Park is often a must, whether you're vacationing on the Cape or just want to do an overnight at the nearby resort or enjoy a splish, splashy day trip.

So get out there and climb, play, and slide on the inflatables, including the bounce houses, obstacle courses, and sports-style arenas with inflatable rock climbing, a tight-rope walk, and trapeze.

And of course, we get to swoosh down the water park slides, float around in the wave pool, enjoy the swim-up bar, or lounge on the chairs or in cabanas for some rays and people-watching.

Cape Cod Inflatables Park Facebook Cape Cod Inflatables Park Facebook loading...

Cape Cod Inflatables and Wicked Waves Park is located mid-Cape in West Yarmouth, about an hour-and-a-half from Boston.

Click here for the schedule.

Would You Pay $75,000 To See Inside This Wenham Mansion? If you have big bucks to spend on a new home and really want those dollars to go far, bidding on this 15,000 square-foot home at 97 and 115 Larch Row in Wenham might be your best bet. The 30-acre property boasts 30 rooms along with a greenhouse, pool house, smaller brock house, landscaped gardens and more. To actually see inside the 1927 home you need to bring a $75,000 check to auction with you. But if the inside is as impressive as the outside, you might want to give it a try. Keep scrolling to see what we mean. Gallery Credit: Nancy Hall