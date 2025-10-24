Time really flies. Thanksgiving will be here before you know it. Thanksgiving is a great time to gather around with loved ones, consume a meal, and share what you're thankful for. Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays as it's a time for family and fairly low-key at least in my household.

Massachusetts Has Thanksgiving Blue Laws. What are Blue Laws?

Blue laws are statutes or ordinances that restrict or prohibit commercial and entertainment activities on Sundays or certain holidays.

Which Massachusetts Blue Laws Apply to Thanksgiving?

It's no surprise that Massachusetts practices Blue Laws on Thanksgiving Day. For example, you're probably already aware that, under Massachusetts law, most retail stores are required to be closed on Thanksgiving Day unless they have a special exemption. Retailers, including grocery stores, department stores, shopping malls, and car dealerships, must be closed on Thanksgiving in Massachusetts.

Some Businesses and Services Can Be Open on Thanksgiving in Massachusetts

As you know, if you have been to the gas station on Thanksgiving Day, that some businesses are exempt from closing on Thanksgiving Day in Massachusetts, including hospitals, pharmacies, gas stations, restaurants (dine-in or take out), news outlets, public utilities, and transportation.

Not that you probably want to go out and be too busy on Thanksgiving Day unless you are dining out at a restaurant or getting gas on the way to your destination, but now you know exactly which businesses and services can remain open on the holiday and which ones are required to close. You can read more about these Massachusetts Blue Laws by going here.

