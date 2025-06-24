Is it Illegal to Throw Away Box Springs in Massachusetts?

Massachusetts has a law where dumping a mattress in the trash like a dumpster, for example, is illegal. You may remember that this law went into effect in the fall of 2022 under the Massachusetts Waste Ban law.

Get our free mobile app

What is the Massachusetts Waste Ban Law?

According to Mass.gov waste bans boost recycling and support the recycling industry, which contributes thousands of jobs and millions of dollars to the Massachusetts economy. The website states the following regarding Waste Bans in Massachusetts.

By cutting down on disposal, the waste bans also help us capture valuable resources, save energy, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and lessen our reliance on landfills and incinerators.

If you have recently purchased a new bed, you may be wondering if you can dump the mattress in a dumpster, but that would be illegal. The same goes for box springs.

What's the Best Way to Dispose of Mattresses and Box Springs in Massachusetts?

The best way to dispose of these items properly is to have the retailer you purchased the bed and box spring from take them away (if they offer that service) when you get your new items. Of course, this can be costly for some, as the fees per piece can rack up. If you don't want to go that route, you can always check your town or city's website to see what they recommend for mattress and box spring recycling options. Oftentimes, city and town websites will list a few businesses that can take away your items or where you can deliver them, and sometimes those costs are cheaper than having a retailer take them away.

One thing is for sure: whether you live in Boston, Springfield, Worcester, or anywhere in Massachusetts, disposing of mattresses and box springs in dumpsters is illegal and environmentally unfriendly.

LOOKS: Things you'd likely see in an awesomely '80s garage From scandalous bikini calendars to your dad's AMC Gremlin, '80s garages were a treasure trove of adventure, good fun, and sometimes downright danger.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz