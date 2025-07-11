Massachusetts serves up some pretty great breakfast food at eateries and restaurants throughout the state. With that being the case, we should also acknowledge one great thing that can be a part of any amazing breakfast, which is the breakfast sandwich. It could just be the perfect thing you need to start your day! And now we know exactly who serves the best breakfast sandwich in all of Massachusetts.

There are times when we have to settle for whatever might be the most convenient breakfast available on our way to work, or however you're starting your morning. Maybe there's a fast food joint that can make a breakfast sandwich decent enough to suffice that helps get us going for the day. But if you want the absolute 'best breakfast sandwich' in the state, we're definitely not settling for any convenient fast food.

The food publication 'Chowhound' has recently released its picks for the best breakfast sandwich in every state. This probably won't be much of a shock as to where they sought out the spot that serves the best breakfast sandwich in Massachusetts. To find this place, you will have to make your way out east to Boston. There's a spot known as Mike & Patty's, which serves a sandwich known as "The Fancy".

Just from the looks of it, I feel like I have to find one of the Mike & Patty's locations (there's six of them by the way) right now. Here's what 'Chowhound' had to say about why it's the best breakfast sandwich in Massachusetts:

The first Mike & Patty's opened in Boston's Bay Village neighborhood in 2008, and now there are multiple locations around the city. The chain is renowned for its tasty breakfast sandwiches made with farm-fresh eggs. The Fancy gets top marks for its mash-up of enticing flavors and textures. Think a medium-fried egg, crispy bacon, melted cheddar cheese, creamy avocado, red onions, and house mayo on toasted multigrain bread.

Former New England Patriots legends Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman recently talked in the video above how Edelman's first meal when he gets to Boston needs to be from Mike & Patty's. Check out their full menu at the link provided here. But also, why wouldn't it be? After all, they serve the best breakfast sandwich in Massachusetts!

