Massachusetts has several amazing local breweries. Many have received lots of acclaim over the years. And now a relatively new spot here has received tons of well-deserved praise and national recognition as it has been voted in the popular publication 'USA Today' to finish in the top three for the category of "Best New Brewery".

'USA Today' has released its final results for the award of Best New Brewery from its '10Best Readers' Choice Award nominees. And now this Massachusetts brewery has finished at #3 for Best New Brewery in the country.

What Massachusetts Brewery Finished in the Top 3 for 'USA Today's Best New Brewery?

If you're looking to try the hottest new brewery in Massachusetts, you would need to make your way to the heart of the Berkshires in Pittsfield, where you'll find Hot Plate Brewing Co.

Hot Plate Brewing Co. is located right in the middle of downtown Pittsfield, just off North Street with its address at 1 School Street. In case you didn't know any of the backstory about the establishment, Sarah Real and Mike Dell'Aquila, the co-founders of the brewery, named the spot after their process of brewing on a hot plate due to the fact that the gas to their condo in Brooklyn, NY had been shut off.

Here's what 'USA Today' had to say about Hot Plate Brewing Co. upon their top three finish for Best New Brewery:

Hot Plate Brewing Co. is named after co-founders Sarah Real and Mike Dell’Aquila, who had their gas turned off when they were first learning to brew, forcing them to continue their dream via brewing on a hot plate. Today, this inclusive 7-barrel brewhouse and taproom in downtown Pittsfield is an excellent third space, and home to stellar beers, coffee and tea, and home-baked goods. Sample their 12 beers on tap, which include porters, ales, lagers, stouts, and IPAs. If you can't choose, get a flight.

Hot Plate Brewing Co. is the only Latina-owned brewery throughout Massachusetts. The brewery's work within the community has shined as it's been awarded by local organizations such as Mass Econ, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Berkshire Pride, and Berkshire County. The spot has also raised over $10,000 for non-profit organizations.

The brewery puts on and takes part in several local events throughout the year and always has a fun laid back vibe as soon as you enter. While they have their mainstay brews listed above the bar, there are always plenty of new seasonal beers that Sarah and Mike are brewing up from time to time.

Congrats again to Sarah and Mike, as well as their entire crew at Hot Plate Brewing Co. for earning their well-received top spot for Best New Brewery and for all their success since opening their establishment!

