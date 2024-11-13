Massachusetts Brewery Has Big Expansion Plans at a New Spot

Fun fact: the number one alcoholic beverage consumed throughout the U.S. is beer. Luckily for us in Massachusetts, New England happens to be a fertile region for where you can find a wide range of the best tasting beers in the country. And in Massachusetts, there is a certain brewery that happens to have several beers listed amongst the most delicious in the U.S. As it turns out, that same brewery has some big expansion plans on the horizon within the Bay State.

Several sources, including WBZ News is reporting that Massachusetts' very own Tree House Brewing has some bold expansion plans that are getting ready to happen out in Boston.

Recently, the craft beer makers from Tree House Brewing opened up a spot in the Prudential Center for retail sales. At that location, customers can places their canned craft beer orders online to be picked up later. And now, the company has revealed plans for a two-story, 35,000 square-foot space within the Prudential Center. This would also include a 3,190 square-foot patio, enough seating for 121 customers, as well as a tasting room. Those expansion plans for the spot would also include a distillery, and a kitchen. The closing time for the new space would be 10 p.m.

Tree House Brewing Company also has locations in Tewksbury, Sandwich, Monson and Deerfield, while also planning to open a spot in Saratoga Springs, NY.

With their even bolder expansion plans for the new spot in Boston, Tree House Brewing seems to have plenty of spots for beer lovers to check out throughout Massachusetts, and even out to the west in New York state! And not just that, but they are known for having some of the most delicious beers in America!

