Massachusetts has several great local breweries. There are many that have received plenty of acclaim over the years. And now a relatively new spot in the Bay State that has received plenty of praise since opening is receiving some national recognition as it has been named by the popular publication 'USA Today' as a finalist for being "Best New Brewery".

'USA Today' has released its list of finalists for the award of Best New Brewery through its '10Best Readers' Choice Award nominees. And now this Massachusetts brewery has a chance to claim the award among other nominees throughout the country.

What Massachusetts Brewery is a Finalist for 'USA Today's Best New Brewery?

If you're looking to try the hottest new brewery in Massachusetts, you would need to make your way to the heart of the Berkshires in Pittsfield, where you'll find a spot called Hot Plate Brewing Co.

Hot Plate Brewing Co. is located right in the middle of downtown Pittsfield, just off North Street with its address at 1 School Street. Sarah Real and Mike Dell'Aquila, the co-founders of the establishment, named the spot after their process of brewing on a hot plate due to the fact that the gas to their condo in Brooklyn, NY had been shut off. Real, the head brewer/owner of the establishment had this to say about being named a finalist for the award:

For years, I didn’t see myself reflected in the brewhouse or in most leadership positions at other breweries. And while I know how much representation matters, I also wanted to make sure that I’m empowering and supporting other marginalized people in this industry, which is why we have a mostly female and mostly queer staff, and why so many of the vendors I work with are also small, local, and women-owned.

Hot Plate Brewing Co. is the only Latina-owned brewery throughout Massachusetts. The brewery's work within the community has shined as it's been awarded by ocal organizations such as Mass Econ, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Berkshire Pride, and Berkshire County. The spot has also raised over $10,000 for non-profit organizations.

The brewery puts on and takes part in several local events throughout the year and always has a fun laid back vibe as soon as you enter. While they have their mainstay brews listed above the bar, there are always plenty of new seasonal beers that Sarah and Mike are brewing up from time to time.

Voting is open right now for "Best New Brewery" and you can vote once a day all the way through February 24th. Here is the link to cast your vote today!

